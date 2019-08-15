Rosetta Harrison Foster Washington Bailey, known to many as "Mama Rose", 88, of Front Royal, VA, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Bailey was born in 1931 in Winchester, VA daughter of the late Frank and Lillian Foster.
She was Resident Manager at Anne B. Rose House (a senior citizen facility) in Alexandria, VA, from where she retired.
Mrs. Bailey was a member of the Elks Lodge. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Front Royal, where she was an usher and a member of the usher board.
Her husband, Walter Bailey, preceded her in death.
Surviving is a son, Paul Jonah Washington and his wife Debra of Front Royal, VA; grandson, Paul-Mykal Harrison Washington of Front Royal, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and her husband, Mrs. Bailey was preceded in death by two sisters, Lillian L. and Frankie C. Foster.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mama Roseás memory to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 240 Church Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 15, 2019