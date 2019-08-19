Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rossell "Rosie" (Miller) Griffey. View Sign Service Information Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 (540)-465-5101 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Rossell "Rosie" Griffey, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019.



A memorial service will be held for Rosie Saturday, August 24 at 2 p.m. at Stover Funeral Home, Strasburg, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.



Rosie was born July 30, 1941, the daughter of the late Russell Lee Miller and Susie Catherine Miller.



Rosie was the last graduating class of the old Strasburg High School in 1959 and, attended Roller Business College.



Rosie worked many years at Acme grocery store and Safeway.



After retiring she loved to work in her garden, quilting, crocheting afghans and other crafts. She spent many hours caring for her grandchildren who were the loves of her life.



She was the best wife, mom, and mema.



She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Aubrey Allen Griffey; her twin daughters, Audra Sue Agnew and husband Jonathan "Jody", and Aura Sonja Testerman and husband Richard "Rick"; her grandchildren, Andrea Marie Testerman and finance Andrew Green, Lauran Rossell May and husband Tanner, Brittany Lousie Testerman, and Jared Allen Agnew; her siblings, Sarah Kibler and husband Glenn "Butch", and Harry Miller and wife Terry; her sister-in-law, Barbara Racey; her best friend, Peggy Runion and her family; along with many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Blue Ridge Hospice for their affectionate and wonderful care of Rosie during her illness.



The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions, in memory of Rosie, to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.



You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at



