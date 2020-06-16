Roy Edward Williams, 78, of Strasburg, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Roy was born in Alexandria, Virginia on December 8, 1941, the son of Bernice Evelyn Williams and his late father, John L. Williams.
He is survived by his loving wife, Silvia Ramirez de Williams; four daughters, Carolina Williams, Julieta Ramirez, Tammy Rogers, and Michelle Ambrose; grandchildren Jessica Parks, Dallas Williams, Justin Ambrose, Austin Patterson and Summer Patterson and great- grandchild Kingsley Parks.
A private family celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church with Pastor Keith Warren officiating.
Online condolences can be left at http://www.valleyfs.com
The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. And Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmanás Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 16, 2020.