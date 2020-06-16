Roy Edward Williams
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Roy Edward Williams, 78, of Strasburg, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.

Roy was born in Alexandria, Virginia on December 8, 1941, the son of Bernice Evelyn Williams and his late father, John L. Williams.

He is survived by his loving wife, Silvia Ramirez de Williams; four daughters, Carolina Williams, Julieta Ramirez, Tammy Rogers, and Michelle Ambrose; grandchildren Jessica Parks, Dallas Williams, Justin Ambrose, Austin Patterson and Summer Patterson and great- grandchild Kingsley Parks.

A private family celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church with Pastor Keith Warren officiating.

Online condolences can be left at http://www.valleyfs.com

The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. And Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmanás Crossing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved