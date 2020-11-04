1/
Roy Lee McBride Sr.
1933 - 2020
Roy Lee McBride Sr., 87, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Consulate Care in Woodstock, Virginia.

Mr. McBride was born on October 16, 1933 in Hinton, West Virginia to the late Oscar and Thelma Grimmet McBride.

He was also preceded in death by his spouse of 32 years, Mary Kathryn "Cat" McBride and son, Roy McBride Jr.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Survivors include his son, Anthony McBride of Front Royal; daughter, Sharon Lynn Long of Baltimore, Maryland; brother, Eldridge "Mac" McBride; two sisters, Juanita Whitten and Mary Meadows; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
