Roy Lee McBride Sr., 87, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Consulate Care in Woodstock, Virginia.
Mr. McBride was born on October 16, 1933 in Hinton, West Virginia to the late Oscar and Thelma Grimmet McBride.
He was also preceded in death by his spouse of 32 years, Mary Kathryn "Cat" McBride and son, Roy McBride Jr.
He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his son, Anthony McBride of Front Royal; daughter, Sharon Lynn Long of Baltimore, Maryland; brother, Eldridge "Mac" McBride; two sisters, Juanita Whitten and Mary Meadows; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com