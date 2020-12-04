1/
Roy Scott Beaty
1975 - 2020
Roy "Scott" Beaty, formerly of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Broward Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A memorial service in his honor will be held at a later date. Burial will be private.

Scott was born March 26, 1975, in Front Royal, Virginia, to Joseph Beaty and the late Shirley Lockhart Beaty Pennington. He was a carpenter by trade and enjoyed listening to his heavy metal music and playing guitar.

Scott is survived by his parents Joe and Debbie Beaty of Davie, Florida and Kurt and Ruthie Pennington of Bentonville, Virginia, siblings Brad Pennington (Bekha) and Bobbi Jo Williams (Sean) of Strasburg, Virginia, Kelly Rhea (Josh) of Maurertown, Virginia, Tammy Boyer (Robbie) of Middletown, Virginia, Kathy Franklin of Davie, Florida and Mike Franklin (Melissa) of Pembrook Pines, Florida, nieces and nephews Philip and Robbie Chadwell, Andrew and Austin Williams, Lucy and Penny Rhea, Hadley and Calvin Pennington, and Minnie Boyer all of Virginia and Mady, Haley, Sarah and Samantha Franklin all of Florida.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

"We are not step, we are not half, we are simply family."

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 4, 2020.
December 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Frances Melton
Family
