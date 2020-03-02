Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Jean Dumire. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



Ruby Jean Dumire, 86, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Front Royal Baptist Temple, 25 West 18th Street, Front Royal with Pastor Danny Clegg officiating. Entombment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.



Mrs. Dumire was born on November 8, 1933 in Morgantown, West Virginia and raised by her mother, Garnet Cook Walls and grandmother, Clara Cook. She was preceded in death by her mother and step father, Earl and Garnet Walls; husband, Thomas C. Dumire; daughter, Diane Dumire Short; sister, Virginia Walls Richmond; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Woodrow and Betty Dumire and sister-in-law, Rose Dumire.



She was a member of Front Royal Baptist Temple and retired from the Front Royal K-Mart. For most of her life Ruby was a homemaker and gave selflessly to her family. She enjoyed cleaning the most, referring often to the standards learned from her mother and grandmother. She was strong in her faith and enjoyed her church family, Christian Women's luncheons and gospel music. For many years Ruby kept a daily journal recording events large and small and was often relied on to recall the details. In recent months her thoughts were focused mainly on her childhood and she longed to walk in her grandma's fields once again.



Survivors include her two daughters, Mary Dumire Nawrocki (David Nawrocki) of Concord, North Carolina and Andrea Gilleland (Greg) of Front Royal; sister, Suzanne Kuhns of Wierton, West Virginia; three grandchildren, Benjamin Riker (Merija) of Hibbing, Minnesota, Meghan Gilleland Turner (Richard) of Front Royal and Coleman Gilleland (Ashley) of Alexandria, Virginia; great grandson, George Turner of Front Royal and niece, Sherry Dumire Condon (Chris) of Morgantown.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22610 or to Front Royal Baptist Temple, 25 West 18th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



Condolence messages may be sent to Ruby Jean Dumire, 86, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living.A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Front Royal Baptist Temple, 25 West 18th Street, Front Royal with Pastor Danny Clegg officiating. Entombment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.Mrs. Dumire was born on November 8, 1933 in Morgantown, West Virginia and raised by her mother, Garnet Cook Walls and grandmother, Clara Cook. She was preceded in death by her mother and step father, Earl and Garnet Walls; husband, Thomas C. Dumire; daughter, Diane Dumire Short; sister, Virginia Walls Richmond; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Woodrow and Betty Dumire and sister-in-law, Rose Dumire.She was a member of Front Royal Baptist Temple and retired from the Front Royal K-Mart. For most of her life Ruby was a homemaker and gave selflessly to her family. She enjoyed cleaning the most, referring often to the standards learned from her mother and grandmother. She was strong in her faith and enjoyed her church family, Christian Women's luncheons and gospel music. For many years Ruby kept a daily journal recording events large and small and was often relied on to recall the details. In recent months her thoughts were focused mainly on her childhood and she longed to walk in her grandma's fields once again.Survivors include her two daughters, Mary Dumire Nawrocki (David Nawrocki) of Concord, North Carolina and Andrea Gilleland (Greg) of Front Royal; sister, Suzanne Kuhns of Wierton, West Virginia; three grandchildren, Benjamin Riker (Merija) of Hibbing, Minnesota, Meghan Gilleland Turner (Richard) of Front Royal and Coleman Gilleland (Ashley) of Alexandria, Virginia; great grandson, George Turner of Front Royal and niece, Sherry Dumire Condon (Chris) of Morgantown.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22610 or to Front Royal Baptist Temple, 25 West 18th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.Condolence messages may be sent to www.maddoxfuneralhome.com. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close