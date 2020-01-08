Guest Book View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 1:00 PM Front Royal Church of the Brethren Funeral service 2:00 PM Front Royal Church of the Brethren Send Flowers Obituary



Ruby Mae Williams, 91, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, January 5, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by loved ones.



A funeral service will be held at Front Royal Church of the Brethren at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 with Pastors Bobby and Diann Whetzel officiating. Guests are welcome to join the family at 1 p.m. for a visitation before the service. The service will be followed by a procession to Panorama Memorial Gardens for Internment, then guests may meet at the church again for a reception.

Ruby was born on February 22, 1928 to the late William and Irene Norman. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Sargent; her grandson Jason Williams; and her brother, Thomas Norman.



Surviving Ruby is her daughter, Linda Airhart (David) of Front Royal; her son John D. "Sonny" Williams, Jr. (Janet) of Front Royal; her 8 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be Nelson Longerbeam, Donald Hazelette, Howard Matthews, Jim Williams, Johnny Williams and Willie Reynolds.



Honorary Pallbearers are Christopher Jenkins, Michael Jenkins, Matthew Terry, Jimmy Williams and Jon Carlo Schooler.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the Front Royal Church of the Brethren, 106 W 13th St. Front Royal, Virginia.



