Ruby Maxine Wakeman Burkholder of New Market, VA, passed away June 20, 2019 at Shenandoah Place in New Market at the age of 90.



Maxine was born January 10, 1929 in Shenandoah County and was the daughter of the late David Lemuel and Zelia Hoover Wakeman.



Her brother and sister preceded her in death.



Maxine was an alumnus of Bridgewater College, and graduated from the Rockingham Memorial Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse, and was a private duty nurse for several years.



She also spent 26+ years in business with her husband at the Broadway Supermarket in Broadway, before retirement.



She was a faithful member of Linville Creek Church of the Brethren, serving on the Board of Trustees, on the Executive and Church Board, as a teacher, and church deacon.



She was also a member of the Shenandoah County Historical Society and Friends of the North Fork of Shenandoah County, and a life member of the Rockingham Memorial Hospital Volunteer Association.



Maxine enjoyed traveling, history, genealogy, but most of all her family.



On June 26, 1949, she married Robert Osborne Burkholder, who preceded her in death July 10, 2013.



She is survived by her three children and families, son, Robert Warren Burkholder and wife Sue Ellen of Timberville, son, Stephen Wayne Burkholder and wife Connie of Broadway, and daughter, Karen Sue Huffman and husband, Edward of Grottoes; eight grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.



Pastor Nathan Hollenberg will conduct a memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday June 26, 2019 at Linville Creek Church of the Brethren in Broadway. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall of the church following the memorial service.



Burial in the Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery will be private. Her body was cremated.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Linville Creek Church of the Brethren, 409 Brethren Road, Broadway, VA 22815.



Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.



