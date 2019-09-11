|
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Omps Funeral Home - South Chapel
|
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
View Map
Omps Funeral Home - South Chapel
Ruby Nancy Edwards Redding, 89, formally of Middletown, VA, departed this life September 9, 2019.
Ruby, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother was born in 1930 in North Tazewell, VA. She was the daughter of James Meek Edwards and Macie Missouri Edwards.
Ruby married Albert C. Redding February 3, 1965 in Falls Church, VA.
Ruby was an Army wife and worked at Weis Grocery in Centreville, VA retiring in 1995.
After moving to Middletown, she and husband Al opened and operated Redding's Relics, a shop on Reliance Road, refurbishing and selling oak furniture. Following Al's death, she continued to operate the shop for over seven years.
Ruby is survived by daughters, Karen Elizabeth Whitmon Loughry of Potomac, MD, and Renee Nancy Rood Spiker of Stephens City, VA; a son, Albert C. Redding II of Bristow, VA; eight grand- children, James Whitmon II, Patrick Cook, Jesica Demoulin, Megan Ramey, Brittany Wisinski, Kodie Rood, Gage Rood, and Albert Redding III; and, nine great-grandchildren, James III and Natalie Whitmon, Alexus Summers, Rylan, Sydney, and Madison Stout, Briea and Myleigh Ramey, and Avie Milroy.
Ruby was preceded in death by her mother, Macie Edwards; her father, Meek Edwards; her husband, Albert Redding; two daughters, Pamela Sue Kinder and Janet Macie Kinder; five brothers, Dan, Tate, James, John, and Leland Edwards; and, two sisters, Lettie Lambert and Lucy Hampton.
Ruby's funeral will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, 1260 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA.
Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA. An informal reception at the Omps South Chapel facility will follow the interment.
A gathering for family and friends will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 11, 2019
