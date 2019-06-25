Russell Leonard Jordan, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A Home Going service will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, June 27 at Maddox Funeral Home with the Rev. David Clanagan officiating.
Interment will be private.
Russell was born December 21, 1951 in Flint Hill, Virginia, son of the late Milton Russell Jordan and Jennie J. Hughes Jordan.
He was employed with Capstone Logistics.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 17 years, Diana L. Jordan; two sons, Darryl Lamonica Jordan and Kelvin Lamont Jordan, both of Front Royal; one daughter, Tracey Lynn Jordan-Davis of Woodbridge; two step daughters, Tanya Marie Lockhart of Front Royal and Rebecca Lynn Lockhart of Woodstock; one brother, Alvin Jordan of Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Garry Darnell Jordan.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursday, June 27 at the funeral home.
