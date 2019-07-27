Russell T. Haberstroh, 55, of Somerville, NJ, passed away peacefully in the early hours of July 23, 2019. He left this earth with his family by his side,
Russell is preceded in death by his wife, Lori Roed Haberstroh.
He is survived by his mother, Holly E. Sutton of Long Valley, NJ; his three sons, Rusty, Jaron and Sutton Haberstroh; his daughter, Faith Haberstroh; and their families including four grandchildren, Tyler, Holly, Jace and Brooklyn. Russell also leaves behind his two brothers, Brian and Aaron Haberstroh; his sister, Laura Weaver; and their families, along with many cousins that he called friends and his three aunts.
Russell will be missed and will be forever in our hearts. Ride On and Rest Easy Big Brother....
Service will take place at Maddox Funeral Home 105 W. Main St., Front Royal, VA. Private Family Time will be held 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30. Friends are welcome to join us in saying goodbye 7-8 p.m.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 27, 2019