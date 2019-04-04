Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Dryer. View Sign



Ruth Dryer, of Strasburg, died peacefully March 31, 2019. She was 92.



Born in Brooklyn, New York, she worked as an insurance clerk before marrying her husband Albert and devoting her life to raising her family. After her marriage, she lived in Massachusetts and Waynesboro, Virginia before relocating to Strasburg in 1970.



Ruth was preceded in death by her husband.



She is survived by a daughter, Lynn Silver of Pasadena, California; two sons, Jonathan Dryer of Glenside, Pennsylvania and Eric Dryer of Charlotte, North Carolina; as well as six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



Upon moving to Strasburg, Ruth became a congregant of the Strasburg United Methodist Church, and was a Sunday school teacher and a member of the church choir for several decades. She also served for a number of years as a volunteer guide at the Belle Grove Plantation in Middletown, Virginia.



In her earlier years, she enjoyed painting before discovering her talent for pottery. In addition to making numerous pieces, which can be found in households across the area, Ruth shared her talent and love for the art by teaching classes at the Strasburg Museum.



A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019 in the Stover Memorial Chapel, 177 N. Holliday Street, Strasburg, VA 22657.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Strasburg United Methodist Church, 114 W. Washington Street, Strasburg, VA 22657.



You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at



Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Dryer.



Sign the Guest Book at Ruth Dryer, of Strasburg, died peacefully March 31, 2019. She was 92.Born in Brooklyn, New York, she worked as an insurance clerk before marrying her husband Albert and devoting her life to raising her family. After her marriage, she lived in Massachusetts and Waynesboro, Virginia before relocating to Strasburg in 1970.Ruth was preceded in death by her husband.She is survived by a daughter, Lynn Silver of Pasadena, California; two sons, Jonathan Dryer of Glenside, Pennsylvania and Eric Dryer of Charlotte, North Carolina; as well as six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.Upon moving to Strasburg, Ruth became a congregant of the Strasburg United Methodist Church, and was a Sunday school teacher and a member of the church choir for several decades. She also served for a number of years as a volunteer guide at the Belle Grove Plantation in Middletown, Virginia.In her earlier years, she enjoyed painting before discovering her talent for pottery. In addition to making numerous pieces, which can be found in households across the area, Ruth shared her talent and love for the art by teaching classes at the Strasburg Museum.A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019 in the Stover Memorial Chapel, 177 N. Holliday Street, Strasburg, VA 22657.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Strasburg United Methodist Church, 114 W. Washington Street, Strasburg, VA 22657.You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Dryer.Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Funeral Home Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

177 N. Holliday Street

Strasburg , VA 22657

540-465-5101 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close