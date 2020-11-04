Ruth E. Dolsen, 80, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Dolsen was born in 1939 in Detroit, MI, daughter of the late Olive and John Saro. She was a graduate of Wayne State University, earning a Bachelor's Degree. Mrs. Dolsen was very artistic. She was a member of Fellowship Bible Church.
She married Tom Dolsen on August 6, 1960 in Detroit, MI.
Surviving with her husband of 60 years, are sons, Dennis and Douglas Dolsen; grandchildren, Joshua, Christopher, Elizabeth, Elianna, Adalynn, Zachary, Jenna and Luke Dolsen.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
