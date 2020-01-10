Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Lillian "Ruthie" (Taylor) Scott. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Memorial service 11:00 AM Grace United Methodist Church Middletown Virginia , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Ruth "Ruthie" Lillian Taylor Scott, 99, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Winchester Virginia. Ruth was born on December 5, 1920 in Spring Lake, New Jersey to the late William Hoffman Taylor and Lillian Armstrong Taylor, and was preceded in death by her brother, Frederick Armstrong Taylor.



Ruth is survived by daughter, Marjorie Beard and son-in-law Daniel Beard of Middletown; granddaughter JoLecia Crowe, her husband Carl Crowe, and their children, Colin and Hayden Crowe; and grandson Christopher Beard and his wife Eileen Beard. Ruth's son, Charles Paul Scott Junior, has been missing since the mid-1970ás and is presumed dead.



Ruth was a 1945 graduate of Sargent College of the Boston University, where she picked up the nickname "Shorty Taylor". After graduation, she taught Physical Education in Boonton New Jersey for eight years before marrying Charles Paul Scott and raising her family. As a military wife, she traveled to Germany, and for a time lived in Georgia, New Jersey, and finally settled in Arlington Virginia. She separated from her husband in 1963 and worked hard as a single mother to provide for her two children, working at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and then as a records administrator at Riggs National Bank in Washington D.C. until retiring in 1982.

Ruth was an active and much-loved member of the Fairlington United Methodist Church in Arlington, anonymously writing birthday cards for members for fifteen years, and enjoying outings with the church's "Aged to Perfection" Senior group. She moved from Arlington to Middletown Virginia in July 2013 and became a member of Middletown's Grace United Methodist Church. In February 2015 she moved to Fox Trail Senior Living in Stephens City Virginia where she actively pursued crafts, bingo, solving puzzles, and helping other residents as much as she could.



A memorial service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in Middletown Virginia on February 22nd at 11 a.m., and Ruth will be laid to her final rest near her mother in Manasquan New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.



Funeral services are entrusted to the Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal Virginia 22630.



