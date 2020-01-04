

Ruth Orndorff Long of Woodstock, Virginia, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, after living a long and full life. She was 96 years old.



Ruth was born on November 6, 1923, in Zepp, Virginia, daughter of the late Lester and Della Orndorff.



In addition to her parents Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Ripley Long, and a daughter, Lessia M. Long, as well as five brothers: Roy, Robert, Donald, Phil, and Benjamin Orndorff, and sister, Emma Orndorff Good.



Surviving are three children: Allen Lee Long, (Shelley), Charles D. Long, and Marguerite Long, all of Woodstock, Virginia; six grandchildren: Megen Dalton, Bryce Long, India Long, Callie Murray, Averyl Long, and Lucas Long; five great- grandchildren: Elleanna Dalton, Emerson and Gray Murray, and Rylee and Charlee Long, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Ruth had a zest for life and cherished her family. She was an avid gardener and loved her flowers. Ruth was a member of the Woodstock Christian Church.



Ruth chose to leave her body to medical research in the hopes of benefiting others. Private graveside services will be held at a later date.



The family suggests expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to Ruth's home church, Woodstock Christian Church, or the Shenandoah County Animal Shelter in Edinburg, Virginia.



