Ruth M. Smoot, 87, of Woodstock passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Consulate Health Care of Woodstock. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2019 in Saumsville Christian Church Cemetery. Pastor Jonathan Fletcher will officiate.
Ruth was born April 3, 1932 in Maurertown, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Roy and Della Bly Smoot. She was preceded in death by 4 sisters, Kathryn Rose, Annabelle Paseur, Evelyn Rose, and Marie Hearl; 4 brothers, John, Bruce, Carl Lee and Garrett Smoot.
Ruth is survived by a brother, Clayton Smoot and wife Peggy of Maurertown; sister-in-law, Mary Smoot and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Saumsville Christian Church Student Loan Fund 2035 Saumsville Road, Maurertown, Virginia 22644.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 11, 2019