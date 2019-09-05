Ruth Virginia Fogle, 99, formerly of Winchester, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 in Front Royal.
Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock. Pastors George Bowers, Dale Ramsey, and Chris Seiders will officiate. Burial will follow in Massanutten Cemetery in Woodstock.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Ruth was born October 4, 1919 in New York and was the daughter of the late James and Lillian Craun Bowers Sr.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Wunder Fogle Jr.; and a son, Richard Harold Fogle.
Ruth received her LPN degree from Dowell J. Howard Vocational School and was a private caregiver, nanny, and homemaker.
She is survived by three children, Charles David Fogle and wife Laura of Winchester, Barbara Jean Fogle of Winchester, and Franklin Wayne Fogle and wife Dr. Karen Wade of Winchester; six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Bowers, Dale Bowers, J.B. Bowers, Franklin Fogle, Danny Miller, and David Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fort Valley Church of God, 12023 Fort Valley Road, Fort Valley, VA 22652.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 5, 2019