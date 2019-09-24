Ryder Allen Scott of Edinburg passed away September 18, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock on Friday, September 27, 2019.
Ryder was born April 26, 2019. He was the son of Jack Scott and Shannon Finn.
He is survived by 2 sisters, Camille Scott and Destiny Chapman; 4 brothers, Jack Q. Scott, Evan Scott, River Scott and Joey Decatur.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 24, 2019