Ryder Allen Scott (2019 - 2019)
Service Information
Dellinger Funeral Home
157 North Main Street
Woodstock, VA
22664
(540)-459-2199
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dellinger Funeral Home
Woodstock, VA
Obituary
Ryder Allen Scott of Edinburg passed away September 18, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock on Friday, September 27, 2019.

Ryder was born April 26, 2019. He was the son of Jack Scott and Shannon Finn.

He is survived by 2 sisters, Camille Scott and Destiny Chapman; 4 brothers, Jack Q. Scott, Evan Scott, River Scott and Joey Decatur.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 24, 2019
