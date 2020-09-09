S.A. "Al" Stickley, 84, a resident of the Fishers Hill Community in Strasburg, VA passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Woods Cove Assisted Living of Front Royal, VA.
A graveside service for Mr. Stickley will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at the St. Stephens Cemetery with Rev. Dan Locke officiating. Full military honors will be conducted by the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA. The family request that everyone dress casual for the service.
Mr. Stickley was born in Cherrydale, VA on November 24, 1935 a son of the late Preston Albert and Emma Lorraine Barb Stickley. He was a member of the St. Stephens Lutheran Church, the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77 Strasburg and was a U.S. Army veteran having served in the Korean War. Mr. Stickley retired from Crown Holdings, Inc. where he worked as a machinist.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Mattie Marie Teal Stickley and child Terry Stickley along with five brothers and one sister.
Survivors include his children Ron Stickley (Kathy), Larry Stickley (Peggy Sue), and John Stickley (Robyn); numerous grand and great-grandchildren and one sister Marie Windle.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Woods Cove Assisted Living of Front Royal and Kindred Hospice of Harrisonburg for the exceptional care given to Mr. Stickley during his illness.
Memorials may be made to the Woods Cove Assisted Living Activity Fund c/o Shannon Stewart, 201 W. Criser Rd, Front Royal, VA 22630.
