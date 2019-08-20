Sadie Ellen Spence, 95, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Lynn Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Street, Front Royal with the Rev. James Burke officiating. Burial will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Spence was born January 3, 1924 in Shenandoah County, Virginia to the late James Samuel and Annie Irene Baker Wilkins.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Grover Lemuel Spence; two brothers, David and James Wilkins; and three sisters, Marguerite Orndorff, Mary Miller, and Pauline Fuller.
Survivors include her five sons, Grover L. Spence Jr. of Edinburg, Virginia, Irvin S. Spence of Bentonville, Virginia, Roger L. Spence of Winchester, Virginia, Charles A. Spence of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and Harold E. Spence of Broadway, Virginia; eight daughters, Lillie L. Nicholson of Star Tannery, Virginia, Betty J. Cameron of Front Royal, Helen E. Fogle of Front Royal, Barbara A. Fry of Toms Brook, Virginia, Anna R. Ardinger of Front Royal, Linda K. Pangle of Strasburg, Virginia, Janet M. May of New Market, Virginia, and Judy A. Wetzel of Broadway, Virginia; 33 grandchildren; 54 great grandchildren; 30 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
