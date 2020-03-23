Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally (McClanahan) Brady. View Sign Service Information Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Avenue Warrenton , VA 20186 (540)-347-3431 Send Flowers Obituary



Sally McClanahan Brady, 76 of Amissville, passed away suddenly at her home on Monday, March 16, 2020, concluding her long battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis.



Sally was born May 17, 1943 in Woodstock Virginia, daughter of the late Alfred E. and Vallee Racey McClanahan.



Sally attended Toms Brook school grades one through ten and was a graduate of Central High school in the class of 1961. She attended James Madison University where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education with a Major in Health and Physical Education. Later Sally earned Master Degree's at James Madison University and the University of North Carolina.



She was a member of the Maurertown Brethren Church and attended the Amissville United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years.



Sally was a Physical Education Teacher in Fauquier County for 30 years. A member of the Fauquier Retired Teachers Association. She taught at Fauquier High School, coached the ladies field hockey and softball teams for many years before she went and taught at P.B.



Sally loved her many horses and dogs. She enjoyed going to the horse races, watching the races live on TV and took several trips to The Kentucky Derby. After her horse Cody passed, she decided she wanted a different animal to care for. She most recently enjoyed having her son-in-law's young heifers grow and thrive in her pasture field. She even had names for each one.



Sally was preceded in death by her husband James Allen Brady; a sister, Jean M. Calvert and her parents. She is survived by her daughter Candie B. Settle and her husband Matthew Settle of Rixeyville, Virginia; her sister, Nancy M. Gaines of Maurertown, Virginia and her sister-in-law Joyce Schollenberger (George) of Brooksville, Florida. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and her best friend Jamie Barry.



Due to concerns regarding public health, a memorial service will be held at a later date. A publication with service details will be provided at a later date, as well.



