Sally L. Winn of Front Royal passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal with Rev. Jim Bunce officiating. Interment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Surviving are her husband, Ray Winn of Front Royal; a son, Stan Winn (Karen), and a daughter, Dina Winn (John Updike); two brothers, Kenneth Grove of Front Royal and David Grove of Columbia, SC; a sister, Ann Kendall of Lithia, Florida; four grandchildren, Chris Winn (Katie); Casey Winn (Will Doss); Amber Jones (Chris), and Troy Jenkins (Amanda); and six great-grandchildren: Sarah, Ryland, Mia, Maddie, Brodie, and Leah.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents Ernest Blair "Shady" Grove, and Hannah Lou Scarbrough Grove; son Craig Winn; brothers Ernest Asbury "Buddy" Grove and John Bartley "Jack" Grove.
Sally was born July 30th, 1933 in Bristol, VA. Sally and Ray were married at Marlow Heights Baptist Church on December 20, 1952.
Pallbearers will be Bill Grove, Troy Jenkins, Chris Jones, Will Doss, Bill Robinson, and Billy Joe Robinson.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 24 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
