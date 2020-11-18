1/
Sally McNeal Walton
1964 - 2020
Sally McNeal Walton, 56, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in the home of her son, surrounded by her loving family and friends, after a long courageous battle of cancer.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 19 at 5:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Rev. Christy McMillan-Goodwin and Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private.

Sally was born August 26, 1964, in Winchester, Virginia daughter of Robert Kipps Walton, Jr. and Mary Brinham Arnold Walton of Front Royal. Sally was a member of the First Baptist Church in Front Royal. She was employed for many years as a manager of the 7-11 convenience store, Strasburg Road location in Front Royal and most recently worked for Tried and True Tattoo.

Surviving with her parents are one daughter Genesis L. Walker and partner Jesse Henry; two sons Michael C.B. Walker and wife Shannon, and Thomas B. Walker and wife Destiny; two brothers Kip Walton and wife Denise and Michael Tabb Walton and wife Susan; and five grandchildren Carmody and Phillip Maddox, Myleigh, Vayda and Letti B.Walker.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 19 from 4-5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601 or to the First Baptist Church, 14 West First Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
NOV
19
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
2 entries
November 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Kenny Boyd
Family
November 17, 2020
You are all in our thoughts and prayers. JR & Melody Ramey
Melody D Ramey
Friend
