Sally Thomas Rutherford, 77, of Strasburg, VA passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her residence.
A celebration of life for Mrs. Rutherford is being planned for a later date.
Mrs. Rutherford was born in Middletown, VA on September 10, 1942 a daughter of the late Alvin Clyde and Pearl Elizabeth Legge Thomas. Sally was the owner of the Strasburg Flea Market. She loved to paint, play bingo, and the slots at Charles Town.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William Randolph "B.I." Rutherford and siblings, Jack Sperry, Charlie Sperry, Connie Fitzwater, Jody Fitzwater, Janet Knaive, Denny Thomas and Jerry Thomas.
Sally is survived by her children; Jackie Barnett of Wardensville, WV, Thomas Clark Newcomb of Strasburg, VA; her step-children; Tammy Robinson (Pete), Kathy Varndell (Ricky), William Wesley Rutherford (Ann) and James Perry Rutherford (Justina); eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Linda Funk(Donnie) and a brother, John Thomas (Joan).
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 913 Canyon Road, Morgantown, WV 26508.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 5, 2020.