Sammy "Sam" Wilfong died peacefully at home on March 20, 2020 in Front Royal, Virginia. Sam passed away after a two-year battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis at the age of 72, surrounded by family and members of the loving staff who had cared for him throughout his illness.



Sam is survived by his wife, Bea Ann Small Wilfong; sons Bryan Wilfong and Ryan Wilfong and their wives Audrey Washburn and Bailey Wilfong; grandson Calder Wilfong; siblings Connie McGroder of Baltimore, Maryland and Nancy Wilfong Cook of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Gray Enoch Wilfong and Kathleen Virginia Taylor Wilfong of Bartow, West Virginia and brother Harold Wilfong.



Sam was born on May 14, 1947 in Marlinton, WV to Gray and Kathleen Wilfong. In 1967, he married Bea, his college sweetheart. After marriage Sam served in the U.S. Air Force. Sam was stationed in Japan where Sam and Bea welcomed their first son Bryan. Upon completing his service, the family returned home to West Virginia. Sam and Bea earned their Masters degrees at West Virginia University and became teachers. After welcoming their second son, Ryan, the family moved to Front Royal, Virginia. Sam was an educator and principal in Manassas City Public Schools for 35 years, where over the course of his career he impacted the lives of many students whom he mentored. He retired in 2012.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Bennett's Chapel United Methodist Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, #405, Winchester, VA 22601. The family would like to thank the loving staff of Blue Ridge Hospice for their care.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



