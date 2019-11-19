Samuel Franklin Artz, Sr. 92 of Strasburg, VA passed away peacefully Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home, Woodstock, VA.
A graveside service for Mr. Artz will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Riverview Cemetery with Rev. Mary Louise Brown officiating.
Mr. Artz was born in Strasburg, VA on October 23, 1927 the son of the late Edward Emory and Annie Adelia Richard Artz. Mr. Artz was the owner of the former Artz Hardware in Strasburg and a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. In addition to his parents Mr. Artz was preceded in death by a son Samuel Franklin Artz, Jr. and his nine brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife, of 73 years, Juanita Wolfe Artz; children, Barbara Artz Paquin and Diane Artz Furlong all of Strasburg, VA; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and six great great grandchild.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Artz, to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 193 W. Washington Street, Strasburg, VA.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Artz.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 19, 2019