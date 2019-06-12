Sandra Faye Larrick Patton, 74, of Edinburg, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Shenandoah Community Fellowship, 197 Patmos Road, Woodstock, VA. Reverend Darlene Wilkins will officiate.
Mrs. Patton was born January 21, 1945 in Mt. Jackson, VA, daughter of the late Ray Irvin Larrick and Julia Virginia Eastep Larrick.
She was co-owner of Patton's Masonry Inc. and formerly worked at Blue Bell, sewing Wrangler jeans for over 25 years.
She was a member of Otterbein Chapel United Methodist Church in Mt. Jackson, VA.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeremy Margettes, and a sister, Sara Larrick Wilmer.
She is survived by her husband, Nelson C. Patton; two sons, Brian Margettes and wife (Phyllis) of Lawtey, FL; and Scott George of Woodstock, VA; a daughter, Sarona Irvin and husband (Jim) of Edinburg, VA; two stepsons, Duane Patton and wife (Robin) of Maurertown, VA; and Dwight Patton and wife (Debbie) of Edinburg, VA; two sisters, Dianne Pennington and husband (Terry); and Charlene Larrick, all of Jacksonville, FL.; four brothers, Robert Larrick of Herndon, VA; Wayne Larrick and wife (Joyce) of Tuscaloosa, AL; Gary Larrick and wife (Helen) of Connelly Springs, NC.; and Phillip Larrick of Edinburg, VA; four grandchildren, Nathan Irvin and wife (Brittney); Natalie Rudy and husband (Evan); Nakayla Irvin; and Jennifer Margettes; four step-grandsons, Jared Patton, Donovan Patton, Tyler Patton and Logen Patton, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Otterbein Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Treasurer, 11117 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA 22824 or The Growing Tree Christian School, P.O. Box 735, Woodstock, VA 22664.
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
