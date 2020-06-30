Sandra Helsely



Sandra Menefee Orndorff Helsley, of Star Tannery, went home to be with her savior on June 28, 2020.



Sandra was the daughter of the late Annie Secrist Taylor and James Secrist. She is survived by her step father, John Taylor of Front Royal.



Sandra is also survived by her husband of 44 years, Steven Helsley of Star Tannery, 3 sons, Larry Orndorff of Middletown, Adam Orndorff of Strasburg and Matthew Helsley of Star Tannery. Also surviving are 2 granddaughters, 1 grandson, a step granddaughter and step grandson. Surviving also are 3 brothers, Roy Menefee of Florida, Jim Menefee of Arkansas and Steve Secrist of Strasburg and a sister, Carol Secrist of West Virginia.



Mrs. Helsley had her own craft business for over 25 years and worked in various other professions.



Mrs. Helsley attended Laurel Hill Christian Church.



The services for Mrs. Helsley will be held at Laurel Hill Christian Church on Friday July 03, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.



A meal following the service will be at the Laurel Hill Social Hall.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Laurel Hill Christian Church c/o Joy Williams, 8883 John Marshall Hwy Lebanon Church, VA 22657.

