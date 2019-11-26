Sandra Kay Jordan, 68, of Mt. Jackson, died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at her home.
She was born May 5, 1951 in Woodstock, daughter of the late Randall Monroe and Helen Marie Silvious Jordan.
She is survived by a sister, Linda Heishman and husband Doug of Mt. Jackson; and two brothers, Jerry Jordan and companion Penny of Woodstock, Gary Jordan and wife Mae of Edinburg. Also surviving are 13 nieces and nephews, 28 great nieces and nephews and 31 great great nieces and nephews.
Miss Jordan was preceded in death by three brothers, Louis Silvious, Ralph Silvious and Donald Jordan and two sisters, Alice Hoover and Janet Silvious.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Dellinger Funeral Home in Mt. Jackson with Pastor Dottie Holden officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Jackson Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Paul Cox, Jeffrey Kline, Olivio Ortiz, Joshua Stottlemyer, Zach Carlson and Jeramy Walden.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Burnette, Charles Lansberry, Hector Acosta, Alain Leon, and Alejandro Angel.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 26, 2019