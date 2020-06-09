Sandra L. Fields
1949 - 2020
Sandra L. Fields, 71, of Woodstock passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Riverview Cemetery 765 Cemetery Road Woodstock. Pastor William Gess will officiate. Family and friends can come by the funeral home to sign the guest book anytime this week.

Sandra was born on May 6, 1949 in Capon Bridge, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Amos and Jessie Washington Hamilton.

She was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church where she served on the church board. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with her granddaughters and great granddaughter. She also enjoyed having lunch monthly with her retired co-workers, gardening, and bingo.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Fields, Jr., and sisters, Shirley Eastern, Mary Crittenden, and Theresa Chestnut.

Sandra is survived by a son, Adrian Fields of Woodstock; 3 grandchildren, Brianna Fields, Emily Fields and their mother, Margaret Fields, Fallon Sargent and her mother Teresa Sargent; a great granddaughter, Ava Davis; 2 brothers, John Hamilton of Winchester and Richard Hamilton of Romney, West Virginia and 2 sisters, Elva Reed of Winchester, Christella Hamilton of Winchester and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.

Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dellinger Funeral Home
157 North Main Street
Woodstock, VA 22664
(540) 459-2199
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

