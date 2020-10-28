Sandra Leah Vaught "Sam" Bonner, 77, of Dale City, Virginia passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
A funeral service will be held for Sandra at 11 A.M. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia with pastor Vince McLaughlin officiating. Following the service a procession will take place to Prospect Hill Cemetery for Internment. Guests are welcome to visit the family one hour prior to the service.
Sandra was born on March 10, 1943 to the late Hunter and Edna Vaught. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Junior Bonner; her maternal grandparents, Walter and Carrie Settle; her paternal grandparents, Eli and Annie Vaught; and her brother, Hunter Sonny Vaught.
Sandra retired in 2017 after 20 years of service with the federal government. She Served as Bureau Chief at the Central Intelligence Agency, then retired from IBM. Her career spanned forty five years as she also worked for Prince William County. Surviving Sandra are her loving children, Temple Renee Suggs and Scott Landon Robinson (Blanca); her brother, Donald Vaught (Sue); her grandchildren, Amber Lee Suggs, Ryan Leslie Suggs, Anthony Keith Suggs and Natalia Sofia Robinson; her great-grandchildren, Jayden Alexander Suggs, Christian Baylee Murray, Anthony Keith Suggs Jr. and Mia Rose Suggs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Anthony Suggs, Ryan Suggs, Zachary Landin Vaught, Chris Carter and Wade Hunter Vaught.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com