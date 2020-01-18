Sandra "Sandy" Lee Santmyers, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on January 13, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home 105 W. Main Street in Front Royal, with Pastor Cathy Seal officiating.
Sandy was born on June 30, 1948 in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Virgil O. and Bertha V. Seal. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Allen Santmyers Sr.; daughter, Lori Ann Santmyers and three brothers, Virgil Oswald Seal Jr., Ralph Eugene Seal, and Larry Allen Seal. Sandra spent over 20 years as a manager for Handy Mart.
Survivors include her son, James Allen Santmyers Jr.; two sisters, Thelma Margettes and Glenda Wahl, both of Winchester, Virginia; three grandchildren Katie Santmyers, Jesse Suptin, and Jason Santmyers; four great grandchildren, Dominick Wright, Elijah Wright, Jaleah Jackson, and Dwayne Santmyers.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolence messages may be left at:www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 18, 2020