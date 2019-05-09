Our daughter, their sister and a friend to many, Sara was called home to be with the Lord April 30, 2019 at the age of 33.
A celebration of Sara's life will be held June 23, 2019. More details to be announced at a later date.
Sara was born June 28, 1985 in Manassas, Virginia.
Her family moved to Front Royal in 1989, where her lifetime of friendships began. Through the years Sara has been a special friend to many always there to help and comfort anyone in need.
Through her illness, Sara still put others first, always trying to be there for them even if it was just a phone call.
Sara was continuously grateful for her family and friends that stood by her, supported and loved her through the years. Sara loved her Avett Family. Their love of music and kindness to others was an inspiration to her.
She loved to capture the beauty of nature through photography. She loved to travel and go to concerts and was a free spirit with a giving heart.
Sara leaves behind her father, Gerald (Rick) Grove and wife Karen Barton-Grove of Nokesville, Virginia; her mother, Linda and husband Cliff Hurd of Front Royal, Virginia; brothers, Matthew and Daniel Hurd of Front Royal, Virginia; sisters, Sharon Wood and husband Edward of Bristow, Virginia, Amy Grove of Front Royal, Virginia, Jennifer Shepherd and husband Stephen of Haymarket, Virginia, Elsie Bloomer and husband Robert of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, and Jessica Poffenberger and husband Brian of Haymarket, Virginia; nephew, Caleb and niece, Kaelyn Grove, both of Front Royal, Virginia; grandfathers Bobby Simmons of Front Royal, Virginia and Amiel (Buck) Grove of Winchester, Virginia; and the joy of her life, her fur baby Paige.
She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Barbara Simmons and Charlene Grove.
#dasanisbrite
#cancersucks
#ovariancancerwarrier
"If you have love in your heart, let it show while you can." TAB
Condolences may be may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Sign the Guest Book at www/nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 9, 2019