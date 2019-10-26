Sarah Ellen Houff, 92, of Purcellville, VA died October 20, 2019.
She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Houff, Sr; and sisters, Irene Griffith, Joyce Johnson and Mamie Putnam.
She is survived by her three sons, Gordon Houff of Purcellville, VA, Raymond (Teresia) of Leesburg, VA, Jerry Houff of Chicago; brother, James Venable of Middletown, VA; sister, Janet Fish of Strasburg, VA; four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; and several great great grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 26, 2019