Northern Virginia Daily

Sarah Ellen (Venable) Houff

  • "Miss you sister"
    - Janet Fisf
Sarah Ellen Houff, 92, of Purcellville, VA died October 20, 2019.

She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Houff, Sr; and sisters, Irene Griffith, Joyce Johnson and Mamie Putnam.

She is survived by her three sons, Gordon Houff of Purcellville, VA, Raymond (Teresia) of Leesburg, VA, Jerry Houff of Chicago; brother, James Venable of Middletown, VA; sister, Janet Fish of Strasburg, VA; four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; and several great great grandchildren.

Services will be private.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 26, 2019
