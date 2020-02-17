Schollay Novene Painter, 91 of Mt. Jackson, died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her home.
She was born December 10, 1928 in Shenandoah County, daughter of the late Ivan Dennis and Gladys May Dellinger Frye.
Mrs. Painter was preceded in death by her husband, John William Painter December 25, 2007.
She is survived by a daughter, Scotty Novene Swope of York, Pennsylvania; four sons, Dennis Lee Painter of York, Pennsylvania, Jerry William Painter of Jerome, Billy Joe Painter of Woodstock and Bradley Leon Painter of Mt. Jackson; a sister, Betty Dove and her husband Daryl of EL Paso, Texas; eight grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12 noon at the Dellinger Funeral Home in Mt. Jackson with Rev. Andrew Sagayam officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Jackson Cemetery.
The family will receive friends and family Saturday one hour prior to the 12 noon service beginning at 11 a.m.
Condolences may be sent to www.dellingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 17, 2020