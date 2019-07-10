Scott Powell Cooper, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away July 7, 2019 at his home.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. Mass at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church at 120 W. Main St., Front Royal with the Rev. Jerome W. Fasano officiating.
Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 in Quantico National Cemetery.
Captain Cooper was born October 26, 1947 in Richmond, Virginia to the late Les Melvin and Ann Powell Cooper.
He was a veteran in the U.S. Coast Guard with 28 years of service. He was the commanding officer of the Marine Safety Office in St. Louis during the Great Flood of 1993.
After his career, he worked as a teacher at Randolph Macon Academy and an Analyst for the Transportation Security Agency.
He left this world as a beloved husband to Debra Cooper; a beloved father to Andrew Cooper, Heather Stahl, and Christopher Cooper; a beloved father-in-law to Elena (Jones) Cooper and David Stahl; a beloved grandfather to Callahan, Leah, William, Claire, Scott, Leo, and Heidi; a beloved brother to Kent Cooper and Tom Cooper; and a beloved brother-in-law to Christine Cooper, Diane Cooper, Charlene Knorr, Carole Glenn, Maria Imholt, Edward Baranaskas Jr., Stephen Baranaskas, Michael Baranaskas, and Nancy Baranaskas.
Captain Cooper was an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus and a devout member at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church.
An avid tennis player, lifelong bird watcher, and member of the Friends of Shenandoah environmental organization, he will be missed by all who knew him.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Cooper, Chris Cooper, Dave Stahl, Tom Cooper, Bob Pennefather, and Raleigh Cooper.
Honorary pallbearers will be Don Thompson, Dick Fuller, and Brian Conaway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 10, 2019