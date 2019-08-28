Semaya Leilani Pitts, 1 ½ years old, of Bentonville, Virginia, received her Heavenly Wings Saturday, August 17, 2019. She passed away at Children's National Medical Center in Washington, D.C.
Semaya was born March 16, 2018 in Front Royal, Virginia, daughter of Melissa L. Reeder and Dorian E. Pitts.
Along with her parents, Semaya is survived by her sister, Kylee M. Humphries; brother, Devon O. Pitts; brother, J. Branden Humphries; and sister, Shaniece L. Sooy; grandparents, Russ and Holly Reeder; and great grandmother, Ethel A. Reeder. She is also survived by her many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members.
Semaya is preceded in death by a sister, Penney Aleiya Pitts.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bentonville Baptist Church, 2537 Stonewall Jackson Highway, Bentonville, Virginia.
Following the service, a reception will be held at the Bentonville Fire Hall, 3330 Stonewall Jackson Highway, Bentonville, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Semaya's name to Alex's Lemonade Stand, 111 Presidential Blvd., Suite 203, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 or to National Children's Cancer Society, 500 North Broadway Street, Suite 1850, St. Louis, MO 63102.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 28, 2019