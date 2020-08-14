1/1
Shadah (Updike) Sager
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shadah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Shadah Updike Sager, 83, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Greenfield Senior Living of Woodstock, VA.

A funeral service for Mrs. Sager will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Rev. Nip Crites officiating. Burial will follow in the Lebanon Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Sager was born in the Browntown community on October 31, 1936 a daughter of the late Clifton A. and Marie Manuel Updike. She was a member of the Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church and retired from Aileen, Inc.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry M. Sager, a sister Hilda Updike Partlowe and a step son Arthur J. Sager.

Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn Marie Wines a son Michael Carper; her step children Mary Power (John) of New Jersey, Dolores Sager Pangle of Toms Brook, Sam Sager (Kelly) of Toms Brook; three grandchildren, six step grandchildren and 12 step great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Sam Sager, Trevor Sager, Chad Pangle, Cayden Pangle, Jamie Ratcliffe, and Albert Ratcliffe.

The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Sunday one hour prior to the service.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Sager.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
Send Flowers
AUG
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved