Shadah Updike Sager, 83, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Greenfield Senior Living of Woodstock, VA.
A funeral service for Mrs. Sager will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Rev. Nip Crites officiating. Burial will follow in the Lebanon Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Sager was born in the Browntown community on October 31, 1936 a daughter of the late Clifton A. and Marie Manuel Updike. She was a member of the Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church and retired from Aileen, Inc.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry M. Sager, a sister Hilda Updike Partlowe and a step son Arthur J. Sager.
Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn Marie Wines a son Michael Carper; her step children Mary Power (John) of New Jersey, Dolores Sager Pangle of Toms Brook, Sam Sager (Kelly) of Toms Brook; three grandchildren, six step grandchildren and 12 step great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Sam Sager, Trevor Sager, Chad Pangle, Cayden Pangle, Jamie Ratcliffe, and Albert Ratcliffe.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Sunday one hour prior to the service.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Sager.