Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 Memorial service 12:00 PM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630



Shane Thomas Hupman, 34, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed peacefully from this life on Tuesday, January 7, 2019 surrounded and supported by his loving family.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 15 at 12:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell, Pastor Sherry Waddell, and Steve Foster officiating. Inurnment will be private.



Shane was born March 9, 1985, in Front Royal, Virginia son of Butch Hupman and Teresa S. Hupman of Front Royal. He owned and operated Green Guys Lawn and Excavating service for seventeen years. Shane loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, boating, and four-wheeling were some of his favorite past times. Shane will be long remembered for his contagious laugh, huge heart and invigorating smile. Shane was a devoted and loving son, daddy, soul mate, and best friend. Shane loved "Big" family and friends. He was a friend to everyone he met.



Surviving with his parents are his fiance and soul mate Jessica "Liz" Foster of Front Royal; and two daughters Skyla Kaylee and Aubrey Rayne; two very special cousins/ friends Junior Vaught and Stuart Showers. In addition to his family Shane leaves behind his four beloved dogs Luna, Titus, Joie, Callie, that he loved so much.



He was preceded in death by "Paps" Thomas Showers, Ann Showers, Cousin Justin Showers, Robert Hupman, Elza Hupman, and favorite aunt Jo Ann Gardner.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to First Bank, Commerce Ave. c/o Jessica Foster and girls.



"To know Shane was to love Shane"



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 13, 2020

