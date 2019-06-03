|
|
|
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Omps Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
Sharley E. "Pete/Shorty" Morris, 82, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Morris was born in 1936 in Harrisonburg, Virginia, the son of the late Carl and Della Morris.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. having served during the Korean conflict as a MP.
Upon completion of his military service he was employed at Miller and Anderson in Winchester, Virginia for most of his adult life. After many years of dedicated service he branched out into his own business, Shorty's Plumbing, until his retirement.
The family home was his favorite place to be, where he enjoyed watching baseball, girls softball, old westerns, listening to bluegrass music and visiting with family and friends.
His wife, Mary Margaret Morris, whom he married May 8, 1977 in Frederick County, Virginia. preceded him in death in 2008.
Surviving are his children, Donna G. Russell (Mark), Randy A. Morris (Asheena), Tammy L. Heironimus (Chris), and Gini-Rae Risinger (Mike); eight grandchildren, Joshua Lewis, Jeremy Morris, Nathan Lewis, Eric Downing, Ryan Heironimus, Jacob Risinger, Chasity Ables, and Emylee Morris; 14 great grandchildren, Christopher, Brady, James, Nicholas, Caleb, Katie, Hayden, Makayla, Makenzie, Arabella, Kai, Lakeley, Hazel, and soon to arrive, Brantley; his first wife, Sarah V. Morris; and extended family of nephews, nieces and friends.
Along with his parents and his wife of 30 years, Mr. Morris was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Betty Lorraine; siblings, Arbutus Dugan, Carl Morris Jr., Vernon Morris and Lillie Geraldine Baker; and an infant great granddaughter, Jaidyn Lewis.
The family would like to thank Dianne James for her exceptional care of their father and a sincere appreciation to the Blue Ridge Hospice Angels; and a heartfelt thanks to Jeremy Morris and Lauralee Chaney for their dedication to his care.
A Celebration of Life reception will be held Thursday, June 13, 3-6 p.m. at Omps Reception Center, Amherst Chapel.
Interment will be private in Old Stone Church Cemetery, Frederick County, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shorty's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601; Henry & William Evans Children's Home, 330 E. Leicester Street, Winchester, VA 22601; or Froggy's Closet, 32 E. Piccadilly Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 3, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|