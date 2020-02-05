Sharon Ann Koontz, 80, of Mt. Jackson, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at Life Care Center of New Market.
She was born January 9, 1940 in Washington, D.C., daughter of William Wallace Hughes and Margaret Thompson Hughes Wade.
She was a retired floor secretary with Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock.
Mrs. Koontz attended the Mt. Jackson United Methodist Church.
She was married May 31, 1958 to John H. Koontz who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Lorrie Ann Koontz; three sons, James Alan Koontz, Michael John Koontz and Kenneth Bain Koontz all of Mt. Jackson; nine grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Jackson United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 27, Mt. Jackson, VA 22842.
Cremation Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home in Mt. Jackson. Condolences may be sent to www.dellingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 5, 2020