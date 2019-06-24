Sharon Kay Gochenour Cline, 68, of Edinburg, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Wakemans Grove Church of the Brethren in Edinburg. Pastor Mark Bowyer will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Cline was born March 13, 1951 in Winchester, daughter of the late David and Frances Barrick Gochenour.
She was formerly employed as a Branch Manager with Suntrust for over 20 years then retired as a Core Manager at First Bank.
She was a member of Wakemans Grove Church of the Brethren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher A. Cline; and brothers, Dennis, Steve and Thomas Gochenour.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Alvin A. Cline Jr.; son, Timothy D. Cline and wife Alyssa of Gainesville; daughter, Carrie Cline Proskey and husband Eric of Ashburn; and four grandchildren, Brody C. Cline, Adriana M. Cline, Jacob T. Proskey and Tinley E. Proskey.
She was a dedicated member of the community serving as Director of the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce, Treasurer for CHS Booster Club, Treasurer of the Shenandoah County Soccer League, Woodstock Business Enhancement, Wakemans Grove Church Board and Lula Hardy Scholarship Committee.
Pallbearers will be Randy Clark, George Cline Jr., Dana Cline, Brian Gochenour, Garland Gochenour and Tommy Miller.
Honorary pallbearers will be Marie Boaz, Barbara Cline, Sharon DiNardo, Linda Gingrich, Amy Gray, Peggy Hodson, Joy Knight, Judy Repoff, Mary Ellen Rosenberger, and Rhonda Mitchell.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wakemans Grove Church of the Brethren Deacons or Lula Hardy scholarship fund.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 24, 2019