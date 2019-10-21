Northern Virginia Daily

Sharon Kay Raynor (1955 - 2019)
Service Information
Dellinger Funeral Home
5997 Main Street
Mt. Jackson, VA
22842
(540)-477-3145
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Maurertown Cemetery
Obituary
Sharon Kay Raynor, 64 of Strasburg passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Blue Ridge Hospice. A Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Maurertown Cemetery. Reverend Freddy Helsley will officiate.

Sharon was born July 1, 1955 in Oklahoma. She was the daughter of the late Douglas Raynor Sr. She was an Army Veteran.

Sharon is survived by her mother, Shirley Raynor; a sister, Cynthia Rogers and 2 brothers, Douglas Raynor Jr. and Michael Raynor.

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.

Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 21, 2019
