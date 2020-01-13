Sharon Kaye Jenkins, 62, of Front Royal Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating. The family would like to start receiving guests one hour prior to the service.
Sharon was born on July 27, 1957 to the late Cletus and Jeanette Jenkins. Sharon was also preceded in death by her niece, Becky Jenkins Bowler.
Surviving Sharon is her loving daughter, Amy Jenkins; her siblings Janet Taylor (John), Joyce Jenkins, Diane Burgess and her one brother; numerous nieces and nephews; and her good friend, Bea Glascock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Sharon's name to the Humane Society of Warren County at 1245 Progress Dr. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to maddoxfuneralhome.com.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 13, 2020