Sheila Ann Foster
1953 - 2020
Sheila Ann Foster, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Ms. Foster was born on April 4, 1953 in Front Royal to the late James Sr. and Shirley Miller Smith. She was also preceded in death by her brother, James E. Smith, Jr.

Survivors include her daughter, Nicole Ann Foster (Eric Cales) of Front Royal; two sisters, Sandra Taylor (Charles) and Sharon Pullen both of Front Royal; two grandchildren, John Grohs and Ariel "Breezy" Grohs both of Front Royal and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601 or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1800 M Street NW, Suite B50 North, Washington, DC 20036.

Condolence messages may be sent to www.maddoxfuneralhome.com.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
