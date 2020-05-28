Sheila Ann (Plauger) Pelly
1968 - 2020
Sheila Ann Plauger Pelly, 51, of Strasburg, VA passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Winchester, VA.

Services and burial for Sheila will be conducted privately.

Sheila was born in Woodstock, VA on June 24, 1968 a daughter of Irma Jean Cullers Martin and the late David Adam Plauger. She was the wife of the late Richard James Pelly, III.

Survivors include her mother, Irma Jean Cullers Martin and step-father, Floyd John Martin of Strasburg, VA; her son, Evan Andrew Plauger of Strasburg, VA and one brother, Chad David Plauger (Caro) of Maurertown, VA; her nephews, Collin and Caiden Plauger of Maurertown, VA along with her uncle, Charles Edgar Cullers of Front Royal, VA.

Memorials may be made to the Shenandoah Animal Shelter, 268 Landfill Road, Edinburg, VA 22824 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Shelia Pelly.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 28, 2020.
