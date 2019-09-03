Sheldon "Scott" Cline Jr., 67, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Cline was born March 24, 1952 in Arlington, Virginia to the late Sheldon Scott and Lillian McFall Cline.
He was also preceded in death by his nephew, Michael Stipe.
He was a past member of Falls Church Presbyterian Church and was an avid dog lover.
Survivors include his sister, Carole Lee Stipe; nephew, Chris Stipe; and numerous cousins, great nieces, great nephews and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 3, 2019