Service Information Omps Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel 1600 Amherst Street Winchester , VA 22601 (540)-662-6633 Graveside service 2:00 PM Mount Hebron Cemetery Winchester , VA Memorial service 11:00 AM Round Hill Baptist Church Round Hill , VA



Shelvy Miller Largent, 69, of Winchester, VA, formerly of Bluemont, VA, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family and friends.



Mrs. Largent was born in 1950 in Winchester, VA, daughter of Alcesta Racey Dyke and the late Clyde Miller, Jr. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1968. Mrs. Largent worked at WHPL Radio, Winchester and VEPCO, Virginia Electric Power in Leesburg, VA. She would later make her career as a paralegal for Snarr, McCandlish, Rockwood, Winchester, VA and the law office of John Friant, Berryville, VA. While raising her family she also obtained her realtors license.



Mrs. Largent had been an active member of the Clarke County Democratic Party, volunteer of the Blue Ridge Fire Hall Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid golfer and a member/deaconess of Round Hill Baptist Church (Loudoun Co.), and member of North Fork Baptist in Loudoun. Mrs. Largent had a beautiful alto voice and shared her gift, singing in many choirs. She often joined her husband, Max and family, playing the electric bass and singing Bluegrass Gospel at church events and senior centers. Mrs. Largent enjoyed playing dominoes, cards, and badminton with her family. Her grandchildren eagerly awaited the annual Gingerbread Houses at "Bambi's House". Mrs. Largent was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother.



She married Max Eugene Largent on June 7, 1969 at Burnt Presbyterian Church.



Surviving with her husband of 50 years is a daughter, Tanis Largent Bullock of Winchester; sons, Jason Largent (Joseph Teitz) of Ellicott City, MD and Dustin Largent (Natalie Twyman) of Winchester; beloved grandchildren, Gaven Largent (Marissa), Jenna Owens, Reed Largent, Mallory Bullock, Claudia Largent, and Estelle Largent; her mother, Alcesta Racey Dyke (Robert) of Stephenson, VA; sister, Gail Barton (John) of Stephens City, VA; and many family and friends.



The family would like to thank Team 1 of Blue Ridge Hospice and our dear friend, Judy Whitmer for their loving care and support.



A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, at Round Hill Baptist Church, Round Hill, VA in Loudoun County. A fellowship meal will follow the service at the church.



Memorial contributions may be made to Round Hill Baptist Church (Loudoun County), 7 W. Loudoun Street, Round Hill, VA 20141 or National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, #400, McLean, VA 22102.



