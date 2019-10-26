Sherron Pauline Packard, 77, of Berryville, Virginia, was reunited with her husband in Heaven, on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Mrs. Packard was born December 18, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late Harry G. Maratellos and Jacqueline E. DeArlo.
Sherron came from a military family and was a military spouse. She worked as a nurse then owned and operated her own daycare for over 15 years. Her passion was caring for other people, especially through her joy of cooking for her family and friends. She also enjoyed singing, gardening, traveling, crafts and her closest companion was her dog, Sweetie.
She married Louis Raymond Packard on May 19, 1976 in Fairfax, Virginia. Mr. Packard preceded her in death on July 29, 2015.
Surviving are three daughters, Megan Packard (Jason) of Charles Town, WV, Kimberlie Paulson (Warren) of Culpeper, VA, and Tracie Chandler of Murrells Inlet, SC; two sons, Jimmy Robinson (Darlene) of Gainesville, VA and Bobby Robinson (Karen) of Sumter, SC; a step-son, Matthew Packard (Jen) of Charlotte, NC; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A stepson, Louis D. Packard, preceded her in death in 2015.
Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fresenius Medical Care Foundation, Inc., PO Box 789236, Philadelphia, PA 19178-9236 or Blue Ridge Hospice at www.brhospice.org.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 26, 2019