Sherry Leigh (Vance) Baughman of Middletown, Virginia passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Greenfield Senior Living in Woodstock, Virginia. There will be no service but the family will be having a celebration of life at a later date.
Mrs. Baughman was born May 10, 1955 in Woodstock, Virginia. She is the daughter of the Delmar L. Vance and the late Joanne C. Vance. She graduated from Strasburg High School, the Class of '73. She was the loving wife of the late (Ezra) John Baughman. She was a member of Toms Brook United Methodist Church. Sherry found great joy and pride in spending time with her family and loved ones. She especially enjoyed working alongside her mother, siblings and friends at Smiley's the family restaurant in Strasburg, Virginia.
She is survived by her children: 2 sons, Corbyn Rush and wife Carrie of Woodstock, Virginia, Ezra Baughman Jr. and wife Carla of Monticello, Kentucky; four daughters, Sabrina Schneibel and husband Dexter of Woodstock, Virginia, Tamar and husband Dennis Smith of Limestone, Tennessee, Sara Rush-Schenck and husband James of Jamestown, Tennessee, Christina Sherrill and husband Michael of Richmond, Virginia. She is preceded in death by her son Del Russell Rush. She is survived by her siblings: 3 brothers, Dale Vance of Toms Brook, Tracey Vance of Toms Brook and Stacey Vance of Woodstock; four sisters, Barbara (Bobbie) Dellinger and husband Dave of Mount Jackson, Virginia, Darlene Berndt and husband Marty of Woodstock, Virginia, Donna Vance of Woodstock, Virginia , Debra Morris and husband Kris of Middletown, Virginia. She has an abundance of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her granddaughter Kristen Rush and grandson Raymond Barlow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Meningitis Foundation of America, a cause very dear to Sherry's heart.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 25, 2020.